UGC Calls For Proposals To Establish Working Women Hostels On University Campuses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has called upon universities to submit proposals for allocating land within their campuses for the establishment of Working Women Hostels (WWH). This appeal follows the Ministry of Women and Child Development's (MWCD) recommendation, particularly emphasizing women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields.

The MWCD has urged universities to provide a list of 10-15 available spaces on their campuses within the next ten days. In a bid to support this initiative, the ministry has offered to cover the construction costs and the operational expenses of these hostels if suitable spaces are allocated by the universities.

Highlighting the trend of women and girls from rural areas moving to Tier 1 cities for better educational and employment prospects, the UGC emphasized the necessity for safe and affordable accommodation.

Sakhi Nivas

The government's existing initiative, Sakhi Niwas, under the Mission Shakti umbrella scheme, already addresses this need by providing basic amenities like lodging, meals, and daycare facilities for children at minimal costs. However, the Sakhi Niwas currently operates on a rental model for working women hostels.

The UGC noted that women constitute 43% of STEM graduates in India, showcasing commendable progress. The labor force participation of women has risen from 23.23% to 37%, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women leading the nation. This initiative aims to create a conducive environment for women pursuing education and careers in diverse fields, fostering inclusivity and equal access to opportunities.