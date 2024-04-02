UCEED 2024 Registration To End Today, Apply Now!

Representative Image | File Photo

Today is the last day to apply to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay for admission to BDesign programmes. On the basis of their results on the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2024), candidates have until 6 p.m. to apply for admission.

Read Also 4836 candidates qualify UCEED 2023 exam

Important guidelines:



The following three requirements must be met in order to apply for admission to the BDes programmes at the participating institutions, which include IIITDM Jabalpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Bombay.



IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur are the six participating universities that accept applications from candidates in the Science Stream who have Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as subjects.

Candidates may apply to IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Hyderabad from any other stream (Science without Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, or Commerce).

Only students having Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology at 10+2 are eligible to apply for admission to the BDes programme at IIITDM Jabalpur. Applications for admission to the IIITDM Jabalpur BDes programme are not accepted from 10+2 students majoring in arts or humanities.

Important Dates



The first round's seat distribution is scheduled for April 10, 2024. On the other hand, Round 2 is slated for May 10, 2024, and Round 3 is set for June 10, 2024. Rounds 4 and 5 have assigned seats for June 24 and July 3, respectively. June 12, 2024 is the last day to download the score card.