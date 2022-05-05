Two students injured as a school bus catches fire in Punjab

Gurdaspur: Near Biljiwal village in Punjab, a school bus with 32 students caught fire, leaving two students injured. According to local eyewitnesses, the flames from a farm fire were the cause of the incident. The villagers reported that a strong gust of wind led to the bus catching these fires.

"The matter is under investigation. It is only after the probe that we will be able to ascertain who is responsible for the incident," reported Jatinder Singh, Assistant sub-inspector, Qila Lal Singh.

The bus driver managed to rescue all students successfully, though some were injured.

"This is a constant problem here,” reported a local, “ I am too a driver, I know the difficulty in driving the bus in the narrow lane when there are farm fires."

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 02:04 PM IST