Tukaram Mundhe Appointed Secretary Of MPSC Paper Leak Inquiry Commission, Not MPSC; Protesting Aspirants Welcome Move

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe | File Pic

The Maharashtra government appears to have found a way to address a key demand of protesting MPSC aspirants without appointing IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe as secretary of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) itself. By naming him secretary of the high-level inquiry commission probing examination paper leaks, the government has brought a familiar face to the centre of the investigation while shifting the focus of the agitation towards an inquiry process.

Former Judge To Head Inquiry

The move has been welcomed by protesting students, who had been demanding Mundhe’s appointment to the MPSC secretariat. The government has appointed former High Court judge Dilip Bhosale as chairman of the commission, with the inquiry proposed to be completed within two months, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale announced on Sunday.

The appointments come amid mounting pressure over alleged paper leaks and concerns about the fairness of competitive examinations. The government has also agreed to withdraw cases registered against protesting students and double the number of vacancies for the Group C examination in 2027.

Mundhe’s appointment is significant because the students’ demand was for him to head the MPSC secretariat, rather than merely serve on an inquiry panel. By appointing him secretary of the commission, the government has responded to the demand in a different form.

The decision has secured the protesters’ acceptance of the inquiry arrangement for now. However, the effectiveness of the move will ultimately depend on whether the commission establishes accountability for the alleged irregularities and whether its findings lead to concrete action.

Mundhe’s public image works in his favour

Mundhe, currently the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has drawn considerable public attention in recent months for enforcement drives against hotels, restaurants and eateries over alleged unhygienic practices and adulterated food products. His actions have received appreciation from sections of the public, social media influencers and celebrities, helping him gain visibility among young people.

His reputation for taking direct action may have made him a credible choice in the eyes of protesting aspirants seeking accountability in the recruitment process. The government, however, has not publicly disclosed the specific reasons behind his selection.

MPSC secretary’s post has a history of vacancies

The demand for Mundhe’s appointment as MPSC secretary predates the latest agitation. The post has reportedly remained vacant for extended periods, with officials reluctant to take up the responsibility. On an earlier occasion, it remained unfilled for around four months.

The issue resurfaced after reports of examination paper leaks, prompting students to renew their demand for Mundhe’s appointment. The government has instead assigned him a role in the inquiry commission, leaving the question of the MPSC secretariat’s leadership separate from the investigation.

With a two-month timeline proposed for the inquiry, the commission faces the immediate task of establishing the facts behind the alleged paper leaks. For the government, the challenge will be to translate the protesters’ initial acceptance of the arrangement into confidence in the outcome, while ensuring that the examination and recruitment process remains fair and transparent.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/