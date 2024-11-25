TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 Expected To Be Released Soon At tspsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The TSPSC Group 3 answer key 2024 is expected to be released soon by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Candidates can view and download the TSPSC Group 3 answer key 2024 at tspsc.gov.in once it is made available.

A total of 1363 Group 3 positions in different Telangana government agencies will be filled by this hiring campaign.

Important date and time:

November 17, 2024:

Session 1 (Paper 1): 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Session 2 (Paper 2): 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM

November 18, 2024:

Session 3 (Paper 3): 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

How to download the answer key for TSPSC Group 3 2024:

Step 1: Visit tspsc.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 link.

Step 3: Candidates must now select the name of the subject.

Step 4: The screen will display the TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 PDF.

Step 5: Save the TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 PDF to your computer for further use.

2,73,847 of the 5,36,400 registered candidates took the TSPSC Group 3 Paper 1 exam, representing a 51.1% attendance rate. There were 2,72,173 applicants for Paper 2, representing a 50.7% attendance percentage. 69,483 applicants took the third paper, with a 50.24 percent attendance rate.