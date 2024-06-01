TSPSC Group 1 Services 2024 Hall Ticket Released At tspsc.gov.in

ANI

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has officially released the hall tickets for the Group 1 Services Preliminary Examination 2024. Candidates scheduled to appear for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official TSPSC website.

Examination Details:

Preliminary Examination Date: June 9, 2024

Time: 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Examination Centre Gate Closure: 10:00 AM (No entry post 10:00 AM)

Mains Examination Start Date: October 21, 2024

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well before the exam date. The admit cards will be available for download until the commencement of the examination.

Steps to Download TSPSC Group 1 Admit Card:

Visit the Official Website, tspsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link to download the Group 1 services hall ticket.

Enter the required information, such as the registration number and date of birth.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download and save the page.

Print out the admit card for future reference.

The main exam will consist of seven papers and is part of the recruitment process to fill 563 posts within the TSPSC.

Read Also TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024 Timetable Released, Exam On June 9

For more details and updates, candidates should regularly visit the official TSPSC website. Ensure all the information on the admit card is correct, and contact TSPSC for any discrepancies.