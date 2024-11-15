 TSPC Group 4 Provisional List Out; Check Full Details Here
TSPC Group 4 Provisional List Out; Check Full Details Here

To view the provisional selection list, candidates who took the exam can go to the official website at tspsc.gov.in.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
TSPC 2024 | Representative Image

The tentative list of applicants for Group 4 services has been made public on the official website by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC). To view the provisional selection list, candidates who took the exam can go to the official website at tspsc.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, 8084 candidates were added to the provisional selected list following the completion of certificate verification and receipt of the Committee of Secretaries to Government's sports merit list.

According to the official notice, the following requirements apply to the Provisional Selections -

That the candidate should produce such original certificates as required in accordance with the rules/notification

9,51,321 applicants in all submitted applications for the position. Two shifts of the written exams were administered on July 1, 2023. From 20/06/2024 to 31/08/2024, 27/10/2024 to 28/10/2024, 04/11/2024 & 05/11/2024, 08/11/2024, 09/11/2024 & 10/11/2024, the certificates of the shortlisted candidates were verified.

How to check?

-Go to tspsc.gov.in, the official TSPSC website.
-Find the "Results" section or a comparable link on the homepage.
-Find the notification pertaining to the Group 4 Services Recruitment, number 19/2022.
-After locating the pertinent notification, click the "Provisional Selection List" link.
-A PDF version of the outcome will be shown. To find out the status of your selection, you can look up your name or roll number.

