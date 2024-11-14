 Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 OUT; What's Next?
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 OUT; What's Next?

Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 OUT; What's Next?

The exam was conducted for hiring at - Bihar Special Armed Police, the District Police, and other Constable Cadre forces.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
BPSC Police Constable Result 2024 | Official Website

The results have been made public by the Central Selection Board of Constable Recruitment (CSBC). Candidates can check the result at CSBC's official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. In order to fill 21,391 constable positions across many Bihar Police units, the CSBC administered a written exam.

The exam was conducted for hiring at - Bihar Special Armed Police, the District Police, and other Constable Cadre forces.

How to check?

-Visit the Central Selection Board of Constable Recruitment's (CSBC) official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in. Look for a notice or a direct link to the "Constable Recruitment Result 2024" on the homepage.
-Select the link for the results.
-To view your results, you might need to input your date of birth, application number, or roll number.

Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 OUT; What's Next?
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 OUT; What's Next?
article-image

-The screen will show your outcome.

The dates for the Physical Efficiency Test will shortly be posted on the official website. Candidates are eligible to take the written exam if they passed it.

BPSC police constable exam 2024

The pen-and-paper Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam took place on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28 of 2024. It was carried out in a single shift from 12 to 2 p.m. in 38 state districts.

Initially, the test was planned for October 1, 7, and 15, 2023. However, after some candidates were caught cheating, the exam scheduled for October 1 was cancelled. Additionally, tests that were supposed to take place on October 7 and October 15 were also rescheduled.

