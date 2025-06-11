TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 Releasing Today At tgtet.aptonline.in; Exam From June 18

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 | Image: Canva

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, is scheduled to issue the TS TET Exam Hall Ticket today, June 11. On tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/, candidates who have applied for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test may view and get their exam admit card.

The TS TET test will start from June 18, 2025, and will conclude on June 30, 2025. The test will be conducted across the state. Candidates must bring their TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 along with a valid ID proof on the day of the examination. Candidates who fail to bring their TS TET admit card 2025 will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

The June 2025 Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) will be administered by computer-based test (CBT). The test will be conducted every day in two shifts, the morning shift will begin at 9 AM to 11:30 AM and the second shift will begin at 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

The test will be two papers:

Paper-I is for candidates looking to teach Classes I to V.

Paper-II is for candidates wanting to teach Classes VI to VIII.

Both Paper-I and Paper-II should be attempted by candidates looking to teach Classes I to VIII.

Candidates must receive the minimum qualifying scores determined by the conducting authorities for their respective categories in order to be eligible for the TS TET June 2025.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- tgtet2024.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the link Telangana TET hall ticket on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the login details on the portal

Step 4: The TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 and take a print out for future reference.