Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Final Merit List To Be Released Today At mahafyjcadmissions.in; Here's How To Check

Maharashtra Class 11 admission final list: The First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2025 general final merit list will be released by the Maharashtra Department of School Education and Sports today, June 11. Candidates who have registered for the admission process will be able to access the final merit list at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

As per the schedule, admissions under Zero Round Quota (Management, In-house, and Minority categories) will occur between June 12 and June 14. Merit list preparation for CAP Round 1 will be initiated from June 17. On June 26, the CAP Round 1 seat allocation results will be made public. Students who have been allotted seats in CAP Round 1 are required to finalise their admissions between June 27 and July 3. The vacant seat list for CAP Round 2 will be available on July 5.

Currently, 9,281 junior colleges in the Arts, Commerce, and Science disciplines are accepting applications for more than 20 lakh seats in Class 11.

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 Final Merit List: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mahafyjcadmissions.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 General Merit List’ on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the login details on the portal

Step 4: The Maharashtra FYJC 2025 Final Merit List will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download the Maharashtra FYJC 2025 Final Merit List and take a printout for future reference.