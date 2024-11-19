TS TET 2024 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply NOW At tstet2024.aptonline.in

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has announced that the online application window for the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TG TET 2025 II) will close tomorrow. By November 20, 2024, interested applicants can register for the exam at tgtet2024.aptonline.in or schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

The exam will take place between January 1 and January 20, 2025. There will be two shifts for the computer-based test: Session I from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and Session II from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Beginning on December 26, 2024, candidates can obtain their hall passes at the schooledu.telangana.gov.in website.

Application fees:

Single paper (Paper I or Paper II): Rs 750

Both papers: Rs 1000

How to apply for TS TET application form:

Step 1: Visit the TS TET's official webpage at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for online TS TET registration.

Step 3: Enter all the information now to finish the TS TET registration process.

Step 4: Log in and complete the TSTET application

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fees.

Step 6: Submit and download the application for future reference.

Paper I and Paper II are the two papers that will be conducted at TG TET 2024-II. Paper I is required of candidates who plan to teach courses I through V, and Paper II is required of candidates who plan to teach classes VI through VIII. Candidates may apply for both Paper I and Paper II if they want to teach all classes from I through VIII.