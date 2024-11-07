 TS TET 2024: Application Window Begins Today; Check Key Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTS TET 2024: Application Window Begins Today; Check Key Details

TS TET 2024: Application Window Begins Today; Check Key Details

According to the most recent information, the notification as well as the application form will be available from today for the candidates to apply.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
TS TET 2024 | Representational Pic

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 application period will commence today, November 7, according to the Telangana Department of School Education. Aspiring teachers who want to apply for this exam can do so online at schooledu.telangana.gov.in, the official website. According to the most recent information, the notification as well as the application form will be available from today for the candidates to apply. The last date to apply for the same is November 20 till 10 am.

Eligibility criteria

A Bachelor of Education degree (B.Ed.) is needed for Paper 2, whereas a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.Ed.) is needed for Paper 1. Many in-service teachers apply since this qualification is necessary for promotions to School Assistant positions.

Read Also
TS TET Result 2024: TS TET Results Declared At tstet2024.aptonline.in
article-image

How to apply?

-Check out schooledu.telangana.gov.in, the official website.
-Click the TS TET 2024 online application link on the homepage.
-Carefully fill out the necessary information.
-Upload the required documents, a current photo, and your signature.
-Pay the application fee in step five.
-Download a copy for your records and submit the application.

FPJ Shorts
'Mujhe Tumhara Cold Treatment Bardash Nahi Horaha Tha': Kashish Kapoor FINALLY Confronts Digvijay Rathee In Bigg Boss 18, Accepts Wronging Him In Splitsvilla
'Mujhe Tumhara Cold Treatment Bardash Nahi Horaha Tha': Kashish Kapoor FINALLY Confronts Digvijay Rathee In Bigg Boss 18, Accepts Wronging Him In Splitsvilla
SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation
SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation
Girl Dramatically Denies To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Her Dad; Mom Records Moment In Viral Video
Girl Dramatically Denies To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Her Dad; Mom Records Moment In Viral Video
Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Case Registered In Mumbai Against Caller From Raipur
Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Case Registered In Mumbai Against Caller From Raipur

Important dates:

-Release of notification: November 7, 2024

-Application window begins: November 7, 2024

-Application window closes: November 20, 2024 (10:00 AM)

-Exam: January 1 to 20, 2025

TET May 2024

In response to the growing need for qualified teachers, the government initiated two TET exams this year. There were 286,381 applicants for the exam in May 2024.

According to the findings, 57,725 candidates passed Paper 1, yielding a pass rate of 67.13 percent; 51,443 candidates passed Paper 2, yielding a pass rate of 34.18 percent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ECGC PO Admit Card 2024 OUT, Check Exam Pattern!

ECGC PO Admit Card 2024 OUT, Check Exam Pattern!

JEE Main 2025: NTA Put Out Advisory For Aadhaar Authentication Issues During Registration

JEE Main 2025: NTA Put Out Advisory For Aadhaar Authentication Issues During Registration

KLEE LLM 2024 Phase 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released At cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Here!

KLEE LLM 2024 Phase 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released At cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Here!

TS TET 2024: Application Window Begins Today; Check Key Details

TS TET 2024: Application Window Begins Today; Check Key Details

UCEED 2025: Registration Window With Late Fees To End Tomorrow; Apply NOW!

UCEED 2025: Registration Window With Late Fees To End Tomorrow; Apply NOW!