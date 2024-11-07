TS TET 2024: Application Window Begins Today; Check Key Details

TS TET 2024 | Representational Pic

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 application period will commence today, November 7, according to the Telangana Department of School Education. Aspiring teachers who want to apply for this exam can do so online at schooledu.telangana.gov.in, the official website. According to the most recent information, the notification as well as the application form will be available from today for the candidates to apply. The last date to apply for the same is November 20 till 10 am.

Eligibility criteria



A Bachelor of Education degree (B.Ed.) is needed for Paper 2, whereas a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.Ed.) is needed for Paper 1. Many in-service teachers apply since this qualification is necessary for promotions to School Assistant positions.

How to apply?

-Check out schooledu.telangana.gov.in, the official website.

-Click the TS TET 2024 online application link on the homepage.

-Carefully fill out the necessary information.

-Upload the required documents, a current photo, and your signature.

-Pay the application fee in step five.

-Download a copy for your records and submit the application.

Important dates:

-Release of notification: November 7, 2024

-Application window begins: November 7, 2024

-Application window closes: November 20, 2024 (10:00 AM)

-Exam: January 1 to 20, 2025

TET May 2024

In response to the growing need for qualified teachers, the government initiated two TET exams this year. There were 286,381 applicants for the exam in May 2024.



According to the findings, 57,725 candidates passed Paper 1, yielding a pass rate of 67.13 percent; 51,443 candidates passed Paper 2, yielding a pass rate of 34.18 percent.