TS SSC 2024 Hall Ticket Out Download at bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations has released the admit cards for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) today, March 7, 2024. Candidates who are getting ready for the upcoming board exams can now obtain and download the TS SSC hall tickets 2024 from the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

Here are the key details regarding the SSC examinations:

Exam Dates:

The Telangana SSC exams for the year 2024 are scheduled to commence from March 18 and will continue until April 2, 2024.

Exam Time:

Single Shift - 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Students are reminded that the objection paper (Part B) in all subjects must be addressed within the last half-hour of the examination.

How to Download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024:

Go to bse.telangana.gov.in.

Navigate for the "Telangana 10th hall ticket 2024" link on the homepage.

Submit your login details as required.

Once logged in, the TS SSC hall ticket 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

View the hall ticket and download it for future reference.

Ensure to retain a printed copy of the hall ticket for examination purposes.

Details Mentioned on TS SSC Hall Tickets 2024:

Candidates are advised to carefully review the information provided on their admit cards. In case of any discrepancies, they should promptly contact the relevant authorities for rectification.

It is highly recommended for students to double-check and make sure that all the information provided is correct and easy to read. This will help prevent any difficulties or problems that may arise during the exam period.