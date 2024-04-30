TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Out, Find Out How To Apply For Recounting And More

TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Out, Find Out Subject-Wise Pass Percentage And More Here | Representational Image

TS SSC (Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination) results are out.

The class 10th exam results conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana, were announced at a press conference today.

Nearly 91.31 per cent of students cleared the exam in 2024.

Students who appeared in the Class 10th exam can check their results at the official website of Telangana board, i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.

Students will need to enter their hall ticket numbers to check their results.

As per reports, in an important step towards stress management, TSBIE secretary Navin Mittal advised students to call the toll-free number 14416 if they experience stress and anxiety.

Nirmal, Siddipet, Ranjanna Sircilla and Jangaon, are the top five districts to have performed the best this year in Telangana.

The passing percentage of girls was better than that of boys as nearly 93.23% of girls cleared the examination, whereas, the percentage was 89.42% for boys.

Students can apply for re-counting by May 15 if they are not satisfied with their performance evaluation. They are required to pay a fee of ₹500 per subject. Students need to visit the office of Director of Government Examinations in Hyderabad in person or send their application by post.

The students who failed to score passing marks in one or two subjects will be eligible to apply for the TS Board Class 10th supplementary exam 2024. The candidates will have to fill out an application form and pay a nominal fee for retaking the exams.

The Telangana Board officials will soon release the TS SSC supplementary Exam 2024 schedule. The students can apply for the exams through the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.

The Telangana State Board 10th Compartment 2024 application form will commence from the 1st week of May.

TS SSC Compartment Exam will be held from June 3 to June 13, 2024.

The exams are to be held in the time slot: 9:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.