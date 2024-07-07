TS SET 2024: Registration Deadline Tomorrow, Apply At telanganaset.org

Osmania University is set to close the registration process for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2024 on July 8, 2024. Prospective candidates can register for the exam through the official TS SET website at telanganaset.org.
Important Dates
Last Date for Registration: July 8, 2024
Last Date with Late Fee of ₹1500/- + Registration Fee: July 16, 2024
Last Date with Late Fee of ₹2000/- + Registration Fee: July 26, 2024
Last Date with Late Fee of ₹3000/- + Registration Fee: August 6, 2024
Edit Window: August 8 - August 9, 2024
Hall Ticket Availability: From August 20, 2024
Examination Dates: August 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2024
The TS SET 2024 examination will be conducted in General Studies and 29 other subjects through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 10 old districts of Telangana. Candidates from states outside Telangana will be treated as General Category (UR) regardless of their reservation status.
How to register for TS SET 2024:
Visit the official website of TS SET at telanganaset.org.
Click on the TS SET 2024 registration link available on the homepage.
Enter the required registration details and submit.
Login to the account using the credentials provided.
Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.
Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Examination Fees
General Category: ₹2000/-
BC/EWS Category: ₹1500/-
SC/ST/VH/HI/OH/Transgender: ₹1000/-
Candidates can pay the examination fee using Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI, or Net Banking. Additional processing charges may apply based on the payment method used.
For further details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official TS SET website at telanganaset.org.