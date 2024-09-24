TS SET 2024 Answer Key OUT; Know How To Raise Objection

TS SET 2024 | Pixabay

The TS SET 2024 Answer Key has been made available by Osmania University. On telanganaset.org, the official Telangana State Eligibility Test website, candidates who took the test can review the answer key.

The objection window will commence today, September 24, and expire on September 26, 2024, as stated in the official announcement.

Any question on a subject may be challenged by the candidate by submitting their objection along with the justification and supporting documentation for it.

How to raise objection?

Using their hall pass and birthdate, candidates who took the test can access the objection-raising module in their topic by logging in to the TG SET website and using the question ID.

-Go to telanganaset.org, the official website of TG SET.

-Select the link labelled "TS SET 2024 Answer Key" that appears on the homepage.

-After entering your login information, click "Submit."

-When you're finished, choose the question and voice your objection.

-Upload the files that you need to bolster your response.

-After finishing, select "Submit."

-Save a paper copy of the page after downloading it for future reference.

How to download answer key?

-Visit telanganaset.org, the official website.

-To obtain the TS SET 2024 Answer Key, visit the direct link on the webpage.

-The screen will open with a PDF file.

-On the subject-specific answer keys, click.

-To find out your scores, carefully review the answers.

-For future use, download, save, and print a copy of the PDF.



The dates of the examination were September 10, 11, 12, and 13, 2024.