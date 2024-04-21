TS POLYCET Registration Window To Close Tomorrow, Apply NOW! | Photo credit: Pixabay

The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2024 registration period will end tomorrow, April 22, at the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad. The Telangana POLYCET 2024 application form can be completed by eligible candidates via the official website, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

The exam date for the TS POLYCET 2024 is set for May 17.

Application fees

The schedule states that April 24 is the deadline for registering for the TS POLYCET 2024, after which there will be a Rs 100 late fee. April 26 is the deadline for completing the application details and paying the Rs 300 Tatkal fee.



Candidates in the general, other backward class (OBC), and economically disadvantaged section (EWS) categories must pay an application fee of Rs. 500 to be considered for the TS POLYCET 2024. In contrast, candidates in the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) categories must pay Rs. 250 to register.



TS POLYCET 2024: Application Process



Applicants applying for TS POLYCET 2024 should adhere to the instructions provided below.



-Check out polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, the official website.

-Look for the "Registration" tab on the homepage.

-Provide the bare minimum of information to finish the registration process.

-Now complete the application for TS POLYCET 2024.

-After uploading the necessary files, complete the payment.

-Take a printout of the completed form for your records.