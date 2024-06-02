TS POLYCET Counselling Schedule OUT, Registration To Begin From June 20 | Pixabay

The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) counselling schedule for 2024 has been released by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), located in Hyderabad. Candidates can register by going to polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, the POLYCET official website. Please take note that on June 20, registration for the counselling process will open.

The notification regarding counselling for admission to diploma programmes in the polytechnic colleges of Telangana was released on May 29.

After passing the POLYCET Entrance Exam, candidates need to finish the registration process and reserve a time slot between June 20 and June 24. The certificate verification will then take place between June 22 and June 25. Students must pay the fee and report to their respective colleges between June 30 and July 4 in order to participate in the first round of seat allocation, which will start before June 30.

Second Phase



POLYCET counseling's second phase is scheduled to run from July 7 to July 16. Online option registration will open on July 9. In the second phase, seats will be assigned on July 13 and participants must self-report by July 16 at their respective colleges. The internal sliding is scheduled for July 21; seats will be assigned by July 24. Guidelines for spot admission will be made available on July 23.

TS POLYCET 2024



On May 24, the TS POLYCET exam was administered. Of the 92,808 applicants, 82,809 students took the exam in total. Admission to a variety of diploma programmes at Telangana's public and private polytechnic colleges would be through this counselling process.

