TS POLYCET 2024 Results Declared; Know How To Download Rank Card

The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2024 results have been released by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Hyderabad, and may be accessed at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in as of today, June 3. Through the official website, candidates who took the state-level entrance exam can download their TS POLYCET 2024 rank card.

Candidates can use the TS POLYCET 2024 rank card to view their state-level rank and qualifying status. The candidate who took the POLYCET will receive two distinct ranks.

Those found eligible will be required to take part in the counselling procedure for TS POLYCET 2024. On June 20, the registration period for TS POLYCET 2024 counselling will commence. Candidates must utilise their login information, which includes their registration number, qualifying marks, and birthdate, to register for TS POLYCET 2024 counselling.

TS POLYCET 2024: How to download rank card?

To check in and obtain their rank card, candidates will need to provide their TS POLYCET 2024 hall ticket number and password.

-Go to polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, the official website of TS POLYCET.

-Select the link labelled "TS POLYCET Result 2024 rank card" that appears on the homepage.

-Upon opening a new page, candidates will need to input their login credentials.

-Press the submit button to download the page.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

What is POLYCET exam?



Candidates seeking admission to Diploma Programmes in Engineering and Non-Engineering/Technology offered by Polytechnics/Institutes (including Government/Aided and Unaided Polytechnics/Institutes and Polytechnics running in Private Engineering Colleges) in Telangana State are required to take the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET-2024). Agricultural courses are offered by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Horticultural Diploma programmes are offered by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU), and courses in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries are offered by PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU).