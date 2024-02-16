TS POLYCET 2024 Exam Date Announced at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Representational Pic

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad (SBTET), has officially declared the exam date for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2024. Here's a concise breakdown of the key details for interested candidates:

Exam Date:

TS POLYCET 2024 is scheduled to take place on May 17, 2024.

The examination will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode, with a duration of 3 hours.

Registration:

Ongoing registration for TS POLYCET 2024 is currently open.

The last date for regular registration is April 22, 2024.

Late registration with a fee of Rs. 100 can be done until April 24, 2024.

Candidates opting for late registration with a fee of Rs. 500 have until April 26, 2024.

Application Fees:

Reserved category candidates: Rs. 250 as the TS POLYCET application fee.

General category applicants: Rs. 500 as the registration fee.

Online payment is the only mode accepted for completing the registration process.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website at polyset.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Click on the direct link for TS POLYCET registration.

Log in with your credentials to access and complete the application form.

Pay the registration fee using online modes such as debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Upload the required documents, fill in educational details, and submit the application.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the latest information by visiting the official website polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. Don't miss the chance to register before the deadlines and secure your participation in the TS POLYCET 2024 examination.