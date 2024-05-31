TS PECET 2024 Exam From June 10; Last Date To Register With Late Fee Today! | Representative Image

The application window for the Telangana State, physical education, entrance test 2024 is set to close today, May 31, 2024, with a late fee of ₹500. The candidates who wish to appear for the exam have the chance to register themselves on the official website of the Telangana state Council of higher education before the deadline. The official website of TSCHE is pecet.the.ac.in.

The TS PECET 2024 test is set to be conducted from June 10 to 13, 2024. The admit cards for the above-mentioned exam are expected to be released on or before June 5, 2024. The Physical and Skill Test will be held at Satavahana University, Karimnagar from June 10 to 13, 2024.

After the candidates have successfully registered themselves, they will immediately receive an SMS on their registered mobile number. Candidates would also be able to access the application form that they have filled. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form and preserve carefully for future use.

The candidates will be required to upload their photo and their signature on the application form along with other documents. In case the candidates, make any mistakes while filling out the application form they are advised to immediately reach out to the concerned office. They can send an e-mail to educationtest2024@gmail.com or contact TS PECET 2024 Mr Srinivas, Satavahana University, Mobile: 9000594574 and Land Line: 7416311151.

Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test – 2024 (TS PECET-2024) will be conducted for admission into B.PEd and D.PEd Courses offered by the Universities and affiliated colleges in Telangana State for the Academic Year 2024-25. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for TS PECET 2024 may submit their applications through online mode only, read the official notice.

