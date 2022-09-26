TS PECET 2022: Results out today; Here's how to check

TS PECET 2022: Results out today |

Telangana: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022 result. Candidates can check and download their results on the official website – pecet.tsche.ac.in.

On behalf of TSCHE, Mahatma Gandhi University hosted the TS PECET 2022 exam on September 21, 2022. Candidates seeking to take admission to the two years BPEd and the DPEd program need to appear in the physical education common entrance test.

TS PECET 2022 Result: Steps To Check

Open the official website – pecet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, select the link to "Download Rank Card”. Key in the TS PECET hall ticket number, date of birth and click on view rank card. The TS PECET result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download and get a hard copy of the scorecard for future reference.