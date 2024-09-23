TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Phase 2 Web Option Entry Begins; Check How To Apply

TS LAWCET Counselling 2024 | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

For the last round of counselling, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has opened the TS LAWCET 2024 web option entry. Applicants who wish to take part in Round 2 of the counselling process have until tomorrow, September 24, to submit their web options entry via the lawcet.tsche.ac.in official website.

September 25 is the deadline for editing web options. On September 30, the council will make public the list of applicants who were provisionally chosen. Those who are chosen will need to show up at the colleges between October 1 and October 4 in order to verify their documents and reserve their designated seats.

The official notice read, “as per G.O. Ms No 17; dated 18th February, 2022 an amount of Rs 100/- will be collected under the head “Telangana Green Fund” from students who secured seats in Professional Courses along with the tuition fee."

How to check?

-The official website can be found at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

-From the homepage, select the TS LAWCET 2024 Round 2 web option entry link.

-Complete the form and provide the login information. Send in your application.

-Take a screenshot or print the completed form after downloading it for your records.

Required documents:

-Class 10 Marksheet (for date of birth proof).

-Class 12 Marksheet.

-TS LAWCET 2024 Rank Card.

-TS LAWCET 2024 Admit Card.

-Transfer Certificate (TC) and Migration Certificate (if applicable).

-Aadhar Card (for identity verification).

-Caste/Reservation Certificate (if applicable, for SC/ST/OBC candidates).

-Domicile Certificate (if applicable).

-Income Certificate (for fee reimbursement or scholarships, if applicable).

-Disability Certificate (if applicable for PwD candidates).

TS LAWCET 2024

On behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Osmania University in Hyderabad administers the TS LAWCET (Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test), a state-level entrance examination. Candidates wishing to be admitted to 3-year and 5-year LLB programs at different Telangana law colleges must take the exam.