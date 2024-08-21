TS LAWCET 2024: Counselling Registration Window Extended Till August 24

Representative Image

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has decided to extend the deadline for registering for the counselling procedure for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2024 to August 24. The deadline was originally scheduled for August 20. With this extension, applicants will have additional time to finish their registration and turn in the necessary paperwork to be considered for admission to three- and five-year LLB programs.

TS LAWCET 2024 counselling registration is open to qualified applicants only through the official website, lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Application Fees

Candidates must complete an application, submit the needed paperwork, and pay the required money in order to begin the registration process. Candidates from the General category must pay a registration fee of Rs 800, whereas those from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories must pay Rs 500. Debit cards, credit cards, and online banking are all accepted forms of payment.

How to register?

-Visit the lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in main website.

-Select the link labelled "TS LAWCET 2024 registration" on the homepage.

-The screen will change to a new page.

-Sign up for the counselling procedure.

TS LAWCET 2024

Three shifts of the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET exams were held on June 3, 2024. For the academic year 2024–2025, admission to 3-year and 5-year legal programs is contingent upon the rank earned in the TS LAWCET 2024. In order to ensure a seamless admissions process, candidates are recommended to finish the registration procedure prior to the deadline and make sure that all necessary papers are uploaded accurately.