CG PET 2024 Counselling Window Closes Today, Last Chance To Register, Check Eligibility & Process

cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Chhattisgarh, is closing the registration window for the Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test (CG PET) 2024 counselling phase 1 today.

Candidates who qualified the CG PET 2024 exam and wish to participate in the first phase of counselling must complete their registration by visiting the official website at cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in. The first phase of seat allotment for CG PET 2024 will be announced on August 14, 2024.

Eligibility criteria:

-Unreserved category candidates must score at least 45% in the class 12 diploma from a recognised board.

-Reserved category candidates from Chattisgargh need minimum of 40%

- Candidates must pass each of the three main subjects recommended by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) separately in theory and practical exams.

Counselling process:

- The counselling process includes three rounds: phase 1, phase 2, and an institute-level round.

- Candidates must apply separately for each stage of counselling.

- Any previous admissions will be automatically cancelled upon registering for a new stage.

Important dates for CG PET 2024 counselling:

- Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling: August 7 - 12, 2024

- Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 14, 2024

- Admission Process (Round 1): August 16 - 21, 2024

- Round 2 Registration and Choice Filling: August 22 - 27, 2024

- Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: August 29, 2024

- Admission Process (Round 2): August 30 - September 3, 2024

- Institute-wise Counselling Registration and Choice Filling: September 9 - 10, 2024

- Spot Round 1 Merit List/Seat Allotment: September 12, 2024

Candidates facing difficulties during the application process can visit designated facilitation centres with their original documents for assistance. For further details, candidates can contact the DTE Chhattisgarh at the Control Room, Directorate of Technical Education, or via email at cgdtecounselling@gmail.com.