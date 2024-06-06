TS LAWCET 2024 Answer Key OUT, Raise Objection By June 7

Pixabay

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2024 answer key has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). You can obtain the solution key for the TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2024 as well. By going to lawcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website, candidates who took the law entrance test can acquire the TS LAWCET 2024 answer key.

Applicants may file an objection if they are dissatisfied with the TS LAWCET 2024 answer key. The opportunity for TS LAWCET 2024 address objections is open through June 7th. Applicants who wish to file an objection against the TS LAWCET 2024 answer key must first log in to the platform. Objections made through other channels won't be accepted.

TS LAWCET 2024

The TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) is administered for admission to LLM programmes offered by Telangana State universities for the academic year 2024–2025. The TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET) is administered for admission to 3- or 5-year law programmes (LLB). The TS LAWCET and PGLCET tests will comprise multiple-choice questions covering a variety of subjects, such as legal aptitude, general knowledge, mental capacity, and current affairs.

On June 3, the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2024 were supposed to take place. Session 1 of the TS LAWCET exam took place from 9 am to 10:30 am, session 2 from 12:30 pm to 2 pm, and session 3 of the TS PG LCET exam took place from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.