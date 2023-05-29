TS LAWCET 2023 answer key out at lawcet.tsche.ac.in; steps to check

TS LAWCET 2023 answer key released | Representative image

Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has uploaded the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) answer key today May 29, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the TS LAWCET and Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2023 can check the answer key from the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Along with the TS LAWCET answer key 2023, candidates will be able to download their individual response sheet and question paper. They will have to key in their registration number and hall ticket number to download the TS LAWCET question paper, response sheet as well.

Candidates can match the answer sheets and the TS LAWCET answer key to calculate the scores. The last date to raise objections against the Telangana LAWCET answer key 2023 is May 31 till 5 pm.

The officials have uploaded the LAWCET 3 years shift 1, LAWCET 3 years shift 2, LAWCET 3 years Urdu, LAWCET 5 years, LAWCET 5 years Urdu, PGLCET LLM question papers.

Steps to check TS LAWCET answer key 2023:

Visit the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the response sheet or master question papers as per preference.

If you clicked on response sheet, enter registration number and hall ticket number.

Submit the details entered, the TS LAWCET response sheet will be displayed.

Click on the question paper link, the shift-wise download link will be available.

Download and keep it safe for future reference.