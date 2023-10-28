TS ICET Counselling 2023 Spot Admission Schedule Released At tsicetd.nic.in

Representative Image

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 counselling spot admission schedule. Interested candidates can register for TS ICET counselling and check the spot admission schedule 2023 through the official website, tsicet.nic.in.

Candidates who could not secure a seat in previous rounds of counselling can register for TS ICET 2023 spot admission counselling.

As per the official schedule, the colleges will issue the notification on November 1 and the vacant seats will be displayed on November 2, 2023. Candidates can apply online for TS ICET spot admission from November 2 to November 3, 2023. The spot admissions at institutes will be done on November 4, 2023.

Candidates should note that the last date for uploading of Spot Admission details through online and payment of processing fee through online by the institutions is till November 5.

The candidates who qualify for TSICET-2023 and who have 50% (49.5% and above can be taken as 50%) of the total marks in the category of subjects other than BC, SC, and STs and 45% (44.5% and above can be taken as 45%) of the total marks in the category of subjects BC, SC, and STs are the first candidates to be considered for spot admission.

