TS ICET 2023: Results Declared At icet.tsche.ac.in, How To Check Scorecard

The results of the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) have released by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TS CHE) on it official website - icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for TS ICET 2023, will be now able to access their results online. In order to check the results, they must fill out their registration number, date of birth, and any other credentials specified on the hall ticket on the result portal.

Steps to download scorecard of TS ICET 2023 results:

Visit the official website of TS ICET, icet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the TS ICET 2023 result link.

You will be redirected to a new page where the required credentials are necessary to enter.

Double-check the entered information and click on the "Submit" button.

The TS ICET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.

Candidates who meet the TS ICET 2023 cut-off and qualify for the TS ICET will be invited to participate in the counselling process. The TS ICET 2023 exam was conducted on May 26 and May 27.

The candidates must receive a minimum of 25 percent of the total points in the TS ICET 2023 or fifty marks out of a total of 200. SC/ST applicants do not require a minimum score in order to qualify.

Candidates who met the requirements for the TS ICET can now move on to the counselling stage, where seats will be assigned based on the rankings and preferences.