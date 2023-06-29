 TS ICET 2023: Results Declared At icet.tsche.ac.in, How To Check Scorecard
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTS ICET 2023: Results Declared At icet.tsche.ac.in, How To Check Scorecard

TS ICET 2023: Results Declared At icet.tsche.ac.in, How To Check Scorecard

In order to check the results, they must fill out their registration number, date of birth, and any other credentials specified on the hall ticket on the result portal.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Candidates who meet the TS ICET 2023 cut-off and qualify for the TS ICET will be invited to participate in the counselling process. | Representative image

The results of the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) have released by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TS CHE) on it official website - icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for TS ICET 2023, will be now able to access their results online. In order to check the results, they must fill out their registration number, date of birth, and any other credentials specified on the hall ticket on the result portal.

Steps to download scorecard of TS ICET 2023 results:

  • Visit the official website of TS ICET, icet.tsche.ac.in.

  • Click on the TS ICET 2023 result link.

  • You will be redirected to a new page where the required credentials are necessary to enter.

  • Double-check the entered information and click on the "Submit" button.

  • The TS ICET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Take a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.

Candidates who meet the TS ICET 2023 cut-off and qualify for the TS ICET will be invited to participate in the counselling process. The TS ICET 2023 exam was conducted on May 26 and May 27.

The candidates must receive a minimum of 25 percent of the total points in the TS ICET 2023 or fifty marks out of a total of 200. SC/ST applicants do not require a minimum score in order to qualify.

Candidates who met the requirements for the TS ICET can now move on to the counselling stage, where seats will be assigned based on the rankings and preferences.

Read Also
Telangana PSC paper leak: Candidates use AI based ChatGPT to crack exams
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

TS ICET 2023: Results Declared At icet.tsche.ac.in, How To Check Scorecard

TS ICET 2023: Results Declared At icet.tsche.ac.in, How To Check Scorecard

Disabled Students Include Themselves In The Indian Education System

Disabled Students Include Themselves In The Indian Education System

Assam: Tezpur University Signs A Pact For Improving Eco, Agri, Edu Sectors

Assam: Tezpur University Signs A Pact For Improving Eco, Agri, Edu Sectors

Two NEET Applicants in Kota Have Committed Suicide Just Hours Apart

Two NEET Applicants in Kota Have Committed Suicide Just Hours Apart

Medical Colleges In Its Golden Era: Union Minister S P Baghel

Medical Colleges In Its Golden Era: Union Minister S P Baghel