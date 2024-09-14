TS ICET 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Declared; Check Now | Freepik Image

The results of the TS ICET 2024 phase allotment have been released by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education. Applicants who submitted an application for the allocation round can use this website to view the results.



In order to be admitted, students assigned seats must report to the colleges between September 14 and September 17, 2024. Students may take part in the last round of counselling if they were not able to get a seat during the first allocation. On September 20, 2024, registration for the last phase will open.

How to check?

It is also recommended that candidates log in to the candidate login area in order to download their allotment order.



-The official website, tgicet.nic.in, has the TS ICET Counselling Phase 1 allotment result available for viewing.

-Go to TS ICET's official webpage.

-Select the link for the Phase 1 Allotment Order.

-Enter your date of birth, password, TS ICET hall ticket number, and login ID to log in.

-Get the phase 1 allocation order for future use.

Required Documents:

-TS ICET 2024 scorecard

-TS ICET 2024 hall ticket

-Aadhaar Card

-Class 10 and Class 12 certificates

-Degree mark sheets and certificates

-Study/Bonafide Certificate from Class 9 to Degree

-Transfer Certificate

-Caste Certificate (if applicable) for SC/ST/BC/Minorities

-Income Certificate issued by MRO (dated on or after January 1, 2024)

-PH/NCC/CAP/Sports and Games Certificates (if applicable)

-Residence Certificate for the seven years preceding the qualifying exam

-Employer Certificate (if applicable)