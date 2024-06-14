TS ICET 2024 Result Declared At icet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the results for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2024 today, June 14, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Exam Date and Time:

Session 1: June 5, 2024, from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

Session 2: June 5, 2024, from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Session 3: June 6, 2024, from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

The exam comprised objective-type questions, presented in a multiple-choice format.

How to download the TS ICET 2024 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS ICET 2024 results link.

Step 3: A new page will appear; enter your login credentials, including the hall ticket number, registration number, and other required information.

Step 4: Submit the login details to view your results.

Step 5: Verify the details on the scorecard and save the page.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and print it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their scorecards and keep a printed copy for future use. For additional details and updates, please visit the official TS ICET website.