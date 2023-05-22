TS ICET 2023 Admit Card out at icet.tsche.ac.in, check details

TS ICET 2023 Admit Card | Representative image

TS ICET 2023: Kakatiya University, the conducting body of TS ICET exam, has released the TS ICET hall ticket today, on May 22. Candidates can find the TS ICET 2023 hall ticket release date on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates are expected to arrive at the testing centre one and a half hours before the exam begins. Candidates assigned to a forenoon session must arrive at the centre by 8:30 a.m. Candidates for the afternoon shift must arrive at the centre by 1 PM.

If students find errors on their TS ICET 2023 hall ticket they must be immediately notified to the TS ICET convener office.

To download the TS ICET admit card 2023: