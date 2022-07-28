TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022 released, here is how to check at ecet.tsche.ac.in |

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU has made the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022 available online on behalf of TSCHE. The updated TS ECET hall ticket is currently available for download from the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in. Here are the instructions and a direct download link.

As TSCHE postponed the ECET exam due to heavy rains in Telangana, TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022 has once again been made available. As a result, all applicants who registered for the ECET exam will now take the exam on August 1, 2022.

Here is how to download hall ticket:

1) Go to the official website of Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test - ecet.tsche.ac.in.

2) Select the 'Download Hall Ticket' link.

3) Enter your application number, date of birth and other login details.

4) TS ECET hall ticket will appear on your screen.

5) Download for future reference.

Additionally, it should be noted that the upcoming exam will only accept the updated TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022. Old hall tickets won't be accepted, therefore everyone should be aware that they might not be able to take the exam if they don't have the new ones.

Read Also Breakfast scheme for school children all set to begin: M K Stalin