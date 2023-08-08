TS ECET 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results To Be Released Today At tsecetd.nic.in

TS ECET 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results To Be Released Toda | Representational Pic

Aspiring candidates who appeared for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 can anticipate the release of Round 1 seat allotment results today. The results will be accessible on the official TS ECET website: tsecetd.nic.in. Following that, The payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website can be done from August 8 to August 12, 2023.

Steps to check TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023:

1. Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the official TS ECET website - tsecetd.nic.in.

2. Login: Click on the "Round 1 Allotment Result" link and log in using your TS ECET registration number and password.

3. Check Allotment Status: After logging in, you will be able to view your Round 1 seat allotment status.

4. Check the result and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will be allotted a seat can take admission into B.E /B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses (Lateral Entry into second year) in University and Private Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges. The list of courses are given here. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS ECET.

TS ECET is a key entrance examination for individuals in Telangana aspiring to pursue engineering and pharmacy courses. The allocation procedure is based on candidates' preferences, merit ranks, and seat availability.TS