 TS ECET 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results To Be Released Today At tsecetd.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTS ECET 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results To Be Released Today At tsecetd.nic.in

TS ECET 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results To Be Released Today At tsecetd.nic.in

Candidates who will be allotted a seat can take admission into B.E /B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses (Lateral Entry into second year) in University and Private Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges. The list of courses are given here.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
TS ECET 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results To Be Released Toda | Representational Pic

Aspiring candidates who appeared for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 can anticipate the release of Round 1 seat allotment results today. The results will be accessible on the official TS ECET website: tsecetd.nic.in. Following that, The payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website can be done from August 8 to August 12, 2023.

Steps to check TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023:

1. Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the official TS ECET website - tsecetd.nic.in.

2. Login: Click on the "Round 1 Allotment Result" link and log in using your TS ECET registration number and password.

3. Check Allotment Status: After logging in, you will be able to view your Round 1 seat allotment status.

4. Check the result and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will be allotted a seat can take admission into B.E /B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses (Lateral Entry into second year) in University and Private Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges. The list of courses are given here. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS ECET.

TS ECET is a key entrance examination for individuals in Telangana aspiring to pursue engineering and pharmacy courses. The allocation procedure is based on candidates' preferences, merit ranks, and seat availability.TS

Read Also
TS ECET 2022 Counseling: Last phase certificate verification starts today; Know more here
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal To Make Bengali 2nd Mandatory Language In Bengal's English Medium Schools

West Bengal To Make Bengali 2nd Mandatory Language In Bengal's English Medium Schools

Four Teachers Who Got Job By Paying Money Remanded To Judicial Custody

Four Teachers Who Got Job By Paying Money Remanded To Judicial Custody

JNU UG admission 2023: First Merit List To Be Out Today At jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Details Inside

JNU UG admission 2023: First Merit List To Be Out Today At jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Details Inside

Manipur Schools Set To Reopen For Class IX To XII Students From August 10

Manipur Schools Set To Reopen For Class IX To XII Students From August 10

TS ECET 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results To Be Released Today At tsecetd.nic.in

TS ECET 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results To Be Released Today At tsecetd.nic.in