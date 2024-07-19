TS EAPCET 2024: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results To Be Announced Today; Direct Link Inside

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education is set to announce the TS EAPCET counselling seat allotment result 2024 today, July 19, 2024. Students who applied for the allotment round can check the results on the official website. The TG EAPCET round 1 counselling results 2024 will be available on the website, and students can download their allotment letters with just a few clicks.

If you've been allotted a seat, don't forget to report to the college for final admission and fee payment between July 19 and 23, 2024. You can access the TS EAMCET phase 1 counselling allotment result 2024 on the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in.

How to check?

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced that the TS EAPCET counselling round 1 allotment results will be available today, July 19, 2024. To access your results, simply follow these easy steps:

- Head to the official TS EAPCET counselling website at tgeapcet.nic.in

- Click on the "EAPCET Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result" link

- Log in using your credentials (login ID and password)

- Your TS EAPCET allotment results will be displayed on the screen

- Download and save your results for future reference

By following these simple steps, you'll be able to check your TS EAPCET counselling results and download your allotment letter.

TS EAPCET 2024

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced the counselling schedule for Phase 2 of TS EAMCET 2024. The counselling process will commence on July 26, followed by web options entry for round 2 on July 27 and 28.

TS EAMCET 2024, a state-level entrance exam, offers admission to various undergraduate programmes, including BE, BTech, BPharm, PharmD, BSc, BFSc, and BVSc, in Telangana's esteemed institutes. This year's exams were held in May, with the Engineering stream exams taking place from May 9 to 11, and the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream exams on May 7 and 8. The results were declared on May 18.

Aspirants, mark your calendars! Phase 2 counselling is just around the corner. Stay tuned for further updates and make sure to register your web options on July 27 and 28 to secure your seat in your preferred course and institute.