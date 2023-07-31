TS EAMCET Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Declared Today On tseamcet.nic.in | Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Phase 2 seat allotment result for the year 2023 will be been officially announced today, July 31st. Aspiring candidates can now check their allotment status on the official website tseamcet.nic.in.

After TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allotment results are announced, selected candidates have to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website between July 31 and August 2.

Steps to check TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official website tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link that says "TS EAMCET Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023" on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open, prompting candidates to enter their unique registration number, hall ticket number, date of birth, and other necessary details.

Step 4: After entering the required information, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allotment result for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can download the allotment letter and take a printout for future reference.

TS EAMCET counselling are being held in three phases. Choice filling for the third or final phase will begin on August 4.

After the final phase is over, internal sliding and spot admissions will take place at private unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy colleges.