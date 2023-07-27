HPPSC Judiciary Exam 2023 Result Declared: Check Your Scores Now At hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Judiciary Exam 2023 Result Declared | Representative Image

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has officially declared the results for the Judiciary Exam. Aspirants can now check their exam scores on the official HPPSC website at hppsc.hp.gov.in. The results are a crucial milestone for candidates seeking a career in the judicial services.

“On the basis of the performance in Preliminary Examination conducted on 09/07/2023, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have been declared qualified for Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Main) Examination-2023”, reads the official notification.

Steps to download HPPSC Judiciary Exam 2023 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Step 2:On the HPPSC homepage, candidates will find a section titled "HPPSC Judiciary Exam 2023 Result."

Step 3: In the "HPPSC Judiciary Exam 2023 Result" section, candidates will be prompted to enter their examination credentials. These credentials usually include the roll number, date of birth, and any other required details.

Step 4: After entering the correct examination details, candidates should carefully verify the information and then click on the "Submit" or "Check Result" button.

Step 5:The HPPSC Judiciary Exam 2023 Result will now be displayed on the screen. Candidates should check their scores and qualifying status.

Step 6: It is crucial to take a printout of the result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website promptly to check their HPPSC Judiciary Exam 2023 Result. Additionally, they must read and follow any instructions or notifications related to the result on the website.

The candidates are further notified that the marks and cut-off marks for the HPJS Examination-2023 will only be posted on the Commission's website once the entire examination procedure has been completed, or after the announcement of the final results.

Read Also Efforts on to declare pending results of exams conducted by HPSSC: Himachal CM

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)