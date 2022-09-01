TS TS EAMCET Counseling 2022: Last date to register today, know how to apply |

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will end the TS EAMCET 2022 counseling registration round 1 slot today, September 1. Candidates can book their slot for certificate verification through the official website – tseamcet.nic.in. The TS EAMCET counseling process includes slot booking, certificate verification, selection of college, and seat allotment process.

EAMCET counseling process will take place in three rounds. Candidates will be allotted seats in engineering colleges on the basis of TS EAMCET rank list. Candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR) category will have to pay Rs 1,200, while candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories will have to pay Rs 600 as the registration fee.

Registration fee for candidates belonging to different categories:

Unreserved category - Rs. 1,200/-

Scheduled Castes - Rs. 600/-

Scheduled Tribes - Rs. 600/-

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Select the TS EAMCET counseling 2022 registration link. Pay the required fee and book your slot. Attend certificate verification and move further with the registration process. Click on submit. Download and get a hard copy of the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration form.