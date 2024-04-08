TS EAMCET Application Correction Facility Begins, Last Date To Edit April 12 | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative

The Telangana State Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 application correction window has been started by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad today, April 8, 2024. On the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in, registered candidates for the TS EAMCET 2024 now have the chance to correct any inaccuracies in their registration forms. April 12, 2024 is the final day to make adjustments to the changes.

Important Dates



May 9, 10, and 11 are the dates set aside for the engineering stream's TS EAMCET 2024, while May 7 and 8 are designated for the agriculture and medical streams' tests. Candidates will be able to download the TS EAMCET 2024 admission card starting on April 29, 2024.

How to edit?

Go to eapcet.tsche.ac.in, the TS EAMCET official website.

Enter your login information, such as your password, registration number, or any other necessary information.

Locate the area where you can make changes to your application.

Make any necessary updates or corrections to the information.

Check the application form thoroughly once revisions have been made before submitting it in its final form.

Download the application after submitting, then print a copy for your records.

The three-hour TS EAMCET 2024 will be administered in a computer-based (CBT) format for all streams. Two shifts will be available: one from 3 to 6 p.m. and the other from 9 to 12 p.m. There will be 160 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the exam. There will be 40 questions in each of the physics and chemistry areas, and 80 questions in the mathematics section. There will be no deduction of points for wrong answers; each correct answer will receive one point.