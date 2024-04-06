TS EAMCET 2024 Registration Ends Today At eapcet.tsche.ac.in

Representational Pic

Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 registration deadlines draw near, candidates are reminded to complete the process by April 6, 2024. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the examination serves as a gateway to various professional courses for the academic year 2024-2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET/EAPCET 2024) can visit the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Key Dates:

Registration Deadline: April 6, 2024

Correction Window: April 8 to April 12, 2024

Admit Card Release: April 29, 2024

Engineering Exam Dates: May 9 and 10, 2024

Agriculture and Pharmacy Exam Dates: May 11 and 12, 2024

Exam Shifts: 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm

How to Register:

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Visit the official website of TS EAPCET at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the TS EAMCET 2024 registration link on the homepage.

Register and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and pay the required fees.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fees:

For one stream: ₹500 for SC, ST, and PWD candidates; ₹900 for others.

For two papers: ₹1000 for SC, ST, PWD candidates; ₹1800 for all others.

For further information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TS EAPCET.