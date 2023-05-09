 TS EAMCET 2023 exams begins tomorrow, admit cards available at eamcet.tsche.ac.in
TS EAMCET 2023 exams begins tomorrow, admit cards available at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Candidates appearing for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. As per the schedule, TS EAMCET Hall tickets were released on April 30, 2023.

Updated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
TS EAMCET 2023 exams | Wikipedia (Representative)

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will conduct the TS EAMCET 2023 Exam from tomorrow, May 10, 2023.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

As per the schedule, TS EAMCET Hall tickets were released on April 30, 2023.

Candidates need to download the admit card as soon as possible as exams start tomorrow and they must carry hall ticket on the day of exam.

TS EAMCET Exam 2023

  • For Engineering stream the exam begins tomorrow, May 10, and the last exam is on May 11, 2023.

  • For Agriculture and Pharmacy stream the exam will be conducted from May 12, 2023 and ends on May 14, 2023.

The timings of both the streams are 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM.

Steps to download TS EAMCET 2023 admit card:

  • Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

  • On the homepage, Click on the link “Download Hall Ticket (E & AM)”

  • Enter the details and the admit card will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the hall ticket and keep a copy for reference.

