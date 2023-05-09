TS EAMCET 2023: class 12 marks not applicable to calculate ranks

TS EAMCET 2023 exam | Representational Pic

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET-2023) ranks will be calculated without considering the TS Inter or class 12 board exam marks, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced said.

The same pattern was followed last year too where Inter results did not hamper the ranks for TS EAMCET candidates.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) will conduct the TS EAMCET 2023 starting tomorrow.

Candidates can download the hall tickets at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam is conducted for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses offered by colleges in the state.

Those who clear the exam are eligible for admission to BE, BTech, BPharmacy, BSc (Hons), BVSc & AH, BFSc, and PharmD.

TS EAMCET 2023 exam date

The exam for engineering stream will be held on May 10 and 11.

The agriculture and pharmacy stream exam will be conducted from May 12 to 14. The exams will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 6 PM.

In 2022, the eligibility criteria too were changed. The minimum marks to appear in the entrance exam were waived off. “The minimum eligibility criteria at least 45% of marks (40% in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the subjects specified (MPC/ BiPC) taken together at 10+2 pattern) has been relaxed for TS EAMCET-2022 ranking for the academic year 2022-23 similar to TS EAMCET-2021 (G.O.Rt.No.56 (Higher Education (TE) Department),” the notification added.