TS CPGET 2022 answer key released; here’s how to download

The answer keys are available on the official website, cpget.tsche.ac.in, for candidates to review and download.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | IStock images

The tentative answer key for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 has been released by Osmania University, Hyderabad (OU). The answer keys are available on the official website, cpget.tsche.ac.in, for candidates to review and download.

Candidates can raise objections to the same till August 25, 2022:

“The objections if any, on the preliminary key can be submitted on or before 25-08-2022 in written with supporting document at the office of the Convener, CPGET, DoA, Osmania University or sent to email id: convenercpget22@gmail.com”

From August 11 to August 16, 2022, the state's CPGET 2022 (Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests) computer-based tests were administered.

Here's how to download the answer key:

  • Visit cpget.tsche.ac.in, the organization's website.

  • Click the link for the answer key on the homepage.

  • View and save the solution key.

  • Print out the page for later use.

  • Make any objections known.

For more details candidates can click on this link - https://cpget.tsche.ac.in/CPGET/CPGET_HomePage.aspx

article-image

