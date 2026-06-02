Trust Deficit Grows As CBSE Evaluation Row Deepens; OSM System Faces Scrutiny Over Transparency And Accuracy

Concerns over CBSE's On-Screen Marking system have sparked nationwide debate on evaluation accuracy, transparency and student welfare | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 2: When one of the country's most trusted education boards falters, the consequences ripple far beyond mark sheets—placing the academic futures, career aspirations and emotional well-being of lakhs of students in jeopardy. This is exactly what has happened with CBSE.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is facing growing scrutiny following widespread complaints about its newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for the 2026 Class XII board examinations.

Concerns over accuracy and transparency

“What was intended to modernise the evaluation process has instead sparked concerns over accuracy, transparency, data security and institutional accountability,” said a CBSE school principal, requesting anonymity.

Students across the country have reported receiving unexpectedly low marks, particularly in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. “Many claim their scores do not reflect their academic performance, with some even failing subjects despite clearing competitive examinations such as JEE Main,” said Pratik Kothari, a CBSE teacher.

At the centre of the controversy are allegations of blurred scanned answer sheets, missing pages, unchecked diagrams and inconsistencies in marking. The impact has also been reflected in the overall results.

Results and portal issues add to concerns

“The Class XII pass percentage dropped to 85.29 per cent, marking a seven-year low, while the number of students scoring above 90 per cent also declined significantly,” said a Mumbai-based CBSE school principal on condition of anonymity.

The situation was aggravated by technical glitches in CBSE’s post-result portal, delaying verification and re-evaluation services. Cyber activists also raised concerns about data security, alleging that cloud storage vulnerabilities exposed answer sheets and sensitive student information. While CBSE has stated that vulnerabilities identified in the OnMark portal of its service provider have been contained, concerns regarding the robustness of the system remain.

In response to mounting criticism, CBSE commenced the re-evaluation process for Class XII students on June 1. The board has also reduced fees for post-result services. The cost of obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets has been reduced from Rs 700 to Rs 100, verification fees from Rs 500 to Rs 100, while re-checking charges have been fixed at Rs 25 per question.

Matter reaches judiciary

The controversy has now reached the judiciary, with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed before the Allahabad High Court seeking an inquiry into alleged large-scale evaluation errors linked to the OSM system. As scrutiny intensifies, the debate is no longer merely about technology; it is about trust, transparency and the credibility of one of India’s most influential educational boards.

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Dr Sobhana Nair, educationist | File Photo

"It is unfortunate that a Board which has upheld academic excellence for nearly a century now faces allegations that risk undermining public trust, casting a shadow over the merit and achievements of millions of students who have been its alumni over the decades."

— Dr Sobhana Nair, educationist