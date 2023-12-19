Trivendra Rawat's Birthday: Check Educational Qualification of Former CM Of Uttarakhand

Trivendra Rawat | Instagram

Trivendra Singh Rawat, born on December 20, 1960, is a political figure who held the position of Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2017 to 2021. Rawat was born in Khairasain village located in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.

His educational degrees:

He earned his master's degree in journalism from Birla Campus in Srinagar, which is associated with Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.

Rawat became a part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1979 and later served as its campaigner for the Dehradun region starting in 1985. He then became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He also served as the BJP's organizing secretary for the Uttarakhand, collaborating with senior leader Lalji Tandon.

Arrested during Uttarakhand movement

Additionally, he played a significant role in the Uttarakhand movement and faced multiple arrests during this period.

Following the Uttarakhand attainment of statehood in 2000, Rawat was appointed as the BJP president for the state cadre.

Controversies around Rawat

On July 27, 2017, a tweet he posted discussing language preferences caused a stir, leading to accusations that he favored the Garhwali language over Kumaoni. These two are the major languages spoken in the hilly state.

Rawat had shared messages on Twitter in two local dialects, encouraging people to use them more often to support their growth. Despite tweeting in both Garhwali and Kumaoni, some Twitter users accused Rawat of showing a preference for Garhwali over Kumaoni, bringing attention to the politics at play between the two regions.

Coronavirus has right to live

The former CM was also in controversy due to a lot reasons one such was In May 2021 when Rawat said that the coronavirus, being a living organism, also possesses the right to exist, just like humans.