Watch: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat falls sick during protest in Dehradun

Screen garb of a video of former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat laying in a part worker's lap during a protest in Dehradun. |

Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat's health deteriorated on Friday during a protest by the Congress party in Dehradun against the police's lathi charge on the youth.

In the visuals posted on Twitter, Rawat can be seen laying in the lap of a party worker with little to no movement as others surrounding him chant slogans attacking the Pushkar Singh Dhami’s government.

It appeared that he had fainted but it could not be confirmed. His supporters were seen attending him after he was seen lying on the ground.

Alleged recruitment scams in Uttarakhand

Students and other youth organisations have been protesting in Dehradun demanding an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged recruitment scams in Uttarakhand.

The protest on Thursday turned violent and police resorted to a lathi charge alleging stone pelting by demonstrators. According to the police, some students threw stones and injured 15 policemen and in retaliation they were forced to lathi charge to control the crowd.

Congress party attacked Dhami’s government for the police brutality on the students as they were raising genuine demands. The party is holding demonstrations in support of the protest on Friday in all district headquarters in the state.

