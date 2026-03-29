Tripura To Introduce Pre-Primary Units In 450 Govt Schools From 2026-27 Academic Session | AI (Representational Image)

Agartala: The Tripura government has decided to introduce pre-primary units in 450 schools from the 2026-27 academic session, an official said on Sunday.

The northeastern state had only nine pre-primary schools till 2018, and since then, 236 such institutions have been opened, he said.

With the fresh addition of 450 pre-primary units, the total number of such facilities in government-run schools will rise to 695.

“All district education officers (DEOs) were directed to take immediate steps for introducing pre-primary units in the listed schools and ensure that the process is carried out strictly in accordance with departmental guidelines," Elementary Education Director Rajib Datta said.

Tripura has around 4,800 schools.

He said the expansion of pre-primary units has been planned in view of the emphasis laid on early childhood education in the National Education Policy (NEP) and to improve enrolment in government schools.

The department, in a memorandum issued on March 19, directed that headmasters, principals, teachers, school management committees, parents and local bodies be informed and sensitised to facilitate nursery admissions from the coming academic session.

It also asked the DEOs to provide all necessary support to identified schools for the smooth commencement of the pre-primary units and submit reports on the opening of such facilities.

According to the memorandum, any issues regarding the opening of the pre-primary units, the schools concerned must contact the respective DEOs.

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