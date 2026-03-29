BSEB Results 2026: Class 10 Toppers To Win ₹2 Lakh; ₹2,000 Monthly Scholarship & Laptop Rewards

BSEB Class 10 Toppers Rewards 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board will declare the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 today at 1.15 PM on the official website. Along with the results, the board will reward top-performing students with cash prizes, laptops, and scholarships under its annual incentive scheme. The toppers will be honored on Medha Diwas, a special occasion dedicated to recognising meritorious students across Bihar.

BSEB Class 10 Toppers Rewards 2026: Cash Rewards for Class 10 Toppers

Students securing top ranks in the BSEB Class 10 exams will receive the following cash prizes:

1st Rank: ₹2,00,000

2nd Rank: ₹1,50,000

3rd Rank: ₹1,00,000

4th to 10th Rank: ₹20,000 each

BSEB Class 10 Toppers Rewards 2026: Medha Diwas Benefits & Additional Rewards

Apart from cash prizes, all Class 10 toppers will be felicitated with:

Free Laptop to support further education

Medals

Certificates of Merit

These benefits aim to motivate students to continue their academic journey with dedication.

BSEB Class 10 Toppers Rewards 2026: Monthly Scholarships

To support students beyond Class 10, BSEB also offers financial assistance:

₹2,000 per month to Class 10 toppers

Provided until students complete Class 12

BSEB Class 10 Toppers Rewards 2026: Previous Year Beneficiaries

Last year, a total of 151 students benefited from the scheme, including the following:

123 Class 10 toppers

BSEB Class 10 Toppers Rewards 2026: Why BSEB Rewards Toppers?

The BSEB reward system is intended to support deserving students financially, encourage them to pursue higher education, and promote academic excellence. Students are encouraged to continue visiting the official website as the Class 10 results are anticipated shortly. In addition to early results announcements, BSEB's reward and scholarship program still plays a big part in honoring and commemorating student accomplishments.

BSEB Class 10 Toppers Rewards 2026: How To Check Results?

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites of BSEB such as result.biharboardonline.org

And matricbiharboard.com

Step 2: Click on the link for BSEB Class 10 Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Click on Submit to view your result.

Step 5: Your BSEB matriculation scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.