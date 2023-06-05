Tripura TBSE Result 2023 Declared: 86.02% Pass Class 10 & 83.2 % Class 12th Exam

Tripura TBSE Result 2023 Declared | Representative Image

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the class 10th, 12th Result 2023 today on June 5, 2023. Students who appeared for the Class 10th and 12th board examinations can check their results through the official site of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in or tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

TBSE class 10th and 12th result: Pass percentage

Class 10th pass percentage: 86.02%

Class 12th pass percentage: 83.2%

TBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Topper district

Sepahijala district secures first position in Class 12 results. The overall pass percentage is 88.60 percent.

Tripura Board Class 10 Result 2023: District topper

Gomti: 92.30 percent

Direct link to check TBSE class 12th Result 2023

Direct link to check TBSE class 10th Result 2023

(Students need to enter Roll No. and Enrollment No.)

Last year, overall, 86 percent of students passed the Class 10 examination and 94.46 percent passed the Class 12 examination. In 2022 results were announced based on the cumulative results of Term I and Term II.

The details that will be mentioned in their TBSE result 2023 include the name of the student, date of birth, roll number, father’s name, school name, exam name, subjects name, subjects code, marks obtained in each subject, total marks obtained, result status and remarks.

The online Tripura board result 2023 is provisional and students will be required to collect their original mark sheet after a few days. This year, TBSE conducted the TBSE Madhyamik exam 2023 from March 16 to April 18 and the TBSE Class 12 exam 2023 from March 15 to April 19.

In addition to the results for classes 10 and 12, the results for Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim were also released.

Steps to check TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023

Go to the official website at tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Click on the Tripura Board 10th, 12th result 2023 link.

Enter the required credentials and submit.

The TBSE result 2023 for Class 10 and 12 will appear on the screen.