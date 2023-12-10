 Tragic Suicide: 15-Year-Old Student Found Hanging in Kota Home
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTragic Suicide: 15-Year-Old Student Found Hanging in Kota Home

Tragic Suicide: 15-Year-Old Student Found Hanging in Kota Home

A 15-year old schoolgirl allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room in Bapu Colony here, police said on Saturday.

Lavanya AUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Tragic Suicide: 15-Year-Old Student Found Hanging in Kota Home | Representative pic

Kota: A 15-year old schoolgirl allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room in Bapu Colony here, police said on Saturday.

The reason behind the suicide by the class 10 student of a government school is yet to be ascertained.

According to police, Nikita Koli returned home after school Friday afternoon and went to her room, where she hanged herself from a ceiling fan with her 'chunni'.

Bhawani Shankar, the girl's father, was at work when he got a call from his landlord informing him about the incident.

Nikita was rushed to MBS Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

The reason behind suicide is yet to be investigated as no suicide note was recovered from her room, Assistant Sub Inspector at Kunhari Police Station Kartar Singh said.

Nikita's body was handed over to her family members after post mortem, he said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Read Also
35,950 Students Died By Suicide In Just Two Years Between 2019-21: Govt To Parliament
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tragic Suicide: 15-Year-Old Student Found Hanging in Kota Home

Tragic Suicide: 15-Year-Old Student Found Hanging in Kota Home

CLAT 2024 Results To Be Out Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Results To Be Out Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi Urges Graduates to Embrace the True Meaning of 'Bharat'

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi Urges Graduates to Embrace the True Meaning of 'Bharat'

Police Raid Rescues Student from Kidnappers in Imphal

Police Raid Rescues Student from Kidnappers in Imphal

UP Man Studies Law To Clear Himself Of False Murder Accusations

UP Man Studies Law To Clear Himself Of False Murder Accusations